Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.61 and traded as high as $30.87. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 664,022 shares.
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
