Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

