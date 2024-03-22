ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $193.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

