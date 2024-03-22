Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $254.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.25. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

