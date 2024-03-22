Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.76. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,579,849 shares.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

