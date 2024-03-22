Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $46.54

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $43.50. Root shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 263,873 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Root Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

