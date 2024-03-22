Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $135.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

