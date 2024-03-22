Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.
Royale Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Royale Energy
Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.
