Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Trading Up 14.3%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 282,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 195,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Royalty Management Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44.
Royalty Management Company Profile
Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Management
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.