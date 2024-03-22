Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $133.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

