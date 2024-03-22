Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $308.32 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock worth $314,260,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.