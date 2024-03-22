Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.35. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 62,429 shares traded.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNT

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period.

About Senstar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.