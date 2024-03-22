Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46.
About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.
