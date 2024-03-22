Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.24

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.24 and traded as high as $38.32. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 231,506 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

