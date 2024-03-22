Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.56% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKWD stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

