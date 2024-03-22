SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.20. SLR Investment shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 120,584 shares trading hands.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRC

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $825.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.