Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SDHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

