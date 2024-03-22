Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,042.49

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,042.49 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,056.77 ($13.45). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,033 ($13.15), with a volume of 1,657,998 shares.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.89) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.10) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,349.50 ($17.18).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4,304.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.