SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Shares Down 14.1%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 10,453,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 6,384,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

