Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

