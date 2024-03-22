Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 12,169 shares changing hands.

Soligenix Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

