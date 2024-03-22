Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

SONY stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

