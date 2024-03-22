Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 361,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

