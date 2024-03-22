Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $216,298.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Diane Adams sold 356 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,613.76.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.