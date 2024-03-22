Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $216,298.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Diane Adams sold 356 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,613.76.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.