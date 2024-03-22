SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Shares Up 5.8%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64. 245,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 98,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

