State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

