Stifel Nicolaus Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

