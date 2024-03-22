Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Micron Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 302,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 203% compared to the average daily volume of 99,789 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

