Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $21.08. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 111,187 shares trading hands.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 104,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.