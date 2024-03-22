Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

SUI stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

