Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.76.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

