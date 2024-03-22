Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
