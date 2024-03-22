Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.17 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.51 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.