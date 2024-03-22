Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,158,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,635,365 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $579.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

