The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,296.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

