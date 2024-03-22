The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10,539 shares trading hands.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.