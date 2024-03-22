The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10,539 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
