The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

