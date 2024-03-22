The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
