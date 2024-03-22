The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

