Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.25% of Titan Machinery worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 52.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

