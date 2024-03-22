TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.32

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.32 and traded as high as C$34.24. TMX Group shares last traded at C$33.79, with a volume of 708,699 shares traded.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.