Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.88

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as high as $30.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 52,141 shares traded.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

