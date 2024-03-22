Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.88

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as high as $30.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 52,141 shares traded.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
