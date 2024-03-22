Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

TRVI stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,422,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 372,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

