Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 667.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

