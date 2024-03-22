United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,036.11

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,036.11 ($13.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,049 ($13.35). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,049 ($13.35), with a volume of 993,988 shares changing hands.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,039.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,036.11.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.