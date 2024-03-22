VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.22

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $23.69. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 9,890 shares traded.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.