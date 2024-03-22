Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

