Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Vector Group worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. Research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

