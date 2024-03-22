VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.24 and traded as high as $68.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 2,205 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

