VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.24 and traded as high as $68.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 2,205 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
