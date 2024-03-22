Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $211.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

