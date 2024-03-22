Wedbush Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

